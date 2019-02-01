$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantic Power Corp (AT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

AT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 167,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,849. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $273.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 309,806 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 70,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 35,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

