Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 785 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,781,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,549,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 316,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.29 on Thursday. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $219,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,640. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

