Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,936 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $170.93 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.39.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

