Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 65,421.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,653,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,546,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,353,000 after acquiring an additional 293,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,353,000 after purchasing an additional 293,614 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,345,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,692,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

NYSE ZTS opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Zoetis declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,351. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

