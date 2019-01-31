Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.79 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00132943 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Coinroom. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $30.79 million and $482,237.00 worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.03091117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.03320913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00919015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.01259559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00114728 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.01417960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00289604 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00024322 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,694,638 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinroom, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Binance, CoinExchange, Upbit, TDAX, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

