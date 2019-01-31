Zacks: Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) Given $13.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perceptron an industry rank of 58 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Perceptron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRCP shares. ValuEngine raised Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley started coverage on Perceptron in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRCP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.66. Perceptron has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter. Perceptron had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perceptron will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Perceptron by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 119,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptron by 37,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perceptron in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Perceptron by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perceptron (PRCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.