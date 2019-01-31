Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Buy

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $156.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EPAM Systems is benefiting from growth across geographies and all industry verticals. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product development are key growth drivers. EPAM has been steadily gaining traction in its IT services business. Acquisitions have been a key driving factor which has enabled it entering new markets, diversify and broaden product portfolio. EPAM’s healthy operating cash flow generation capability has helped it invest in growth initiatives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nonetheless, as majority of EPAM’s delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe, the company’s prospects are currently prone to a massive geopolitical risk due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

EPAM opened at $141.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $144.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

