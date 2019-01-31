Zacks Investment Research Lowers Walt Disney (DIS) to Sell

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Disney’s higher programming costs at ESPN remains a concern. Additionally, ongoing investments in its technology platform are expected to keep margins under pressure. Weakness in the Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment is also a headwind. Moreover, higher labor-related costs and softness experienced in tourism and consumer confidence in China are likely to impact Parks & Resorts segment in the near term. However, Disney’s blockbuster performance at the box office bodes well. Additionally, its top line is expected to benefit from the solid line-up of big budget movies slated to be released over the next 18 months. Moreover, solid content portfolio at ESPN+ as well as impressive Disney+ original content line-up, expected to release in 2019, is expected to win subscribers rapidly. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $111.15. 2,691,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $72,914.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,408.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,117,444. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 79,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 21,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

