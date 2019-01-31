Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $975.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) will report sales of $975.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $997.00 million. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.45 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $74,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,134 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000.

WYND traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,879. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $56.52.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.