Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nice Ltd (NICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report $416.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $419.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.00 million. Nice reported sales of $392.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $356.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.67 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nice to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nice has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nice by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Nice in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Nice in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. 140,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nice has a 12-month low of $84.49 and a 12-month high of $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

