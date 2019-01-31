Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.08 Million

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce sales of $776.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.30 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $590.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Desjardins began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,400,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 114,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $27.32. 1,258,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.