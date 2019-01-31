Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post sales of $308.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.16 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $342.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 100,644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period.

RRGB stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $436.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

