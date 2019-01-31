Zacks: Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,058,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,168,512.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.73 per share, with a total value of $41,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,820.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 89.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 345.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,033,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,353 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,781,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 76,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

