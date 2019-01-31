Zacks: Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.31. 14,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,350. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $586,616.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 318,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,802,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,205 shares of company stock worth $13,662,491. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 553.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $127,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $157,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

