Zacks: Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 400,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $38,964,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $598,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,570 shares of company stock worth $69,562,482. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

