Zacks: Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.