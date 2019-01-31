Zacks: Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Million

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce $13.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $27.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $61.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $66.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $59.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.03%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 203,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,829. The company has a market cap of $756.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.85. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply