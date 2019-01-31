Zacks: Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Million

Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce $13.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $27.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $61.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $66.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $59.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.03%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 203,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,829. The company has a market cap of $756.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.85. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.