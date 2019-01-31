Zacks: Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to post ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.04). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.58) to ($5.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.51) to ($4.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other news, insider John Tilton sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $395,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 105,913 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 580,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 175,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.42. 11,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,270. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.