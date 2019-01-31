Zacks: Analysts Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05).

ALDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 725.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 90,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 947,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 193,707 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 159,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

