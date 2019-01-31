Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) will report sales of $740.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.04 million. Just Energy Group posted sales of $718.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Just Energy Group.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

JE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

JE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 263,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,790. The company has a market cap of $551.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,365,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,634,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Just Energy Group (JE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.