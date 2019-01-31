Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 227.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 20,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,010. The company has a market capitalization of $512.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.78. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 142,381 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,123,386.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 88.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 114,001 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 539.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 246.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 2,885,082 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply