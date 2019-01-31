Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 227.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 20,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,010. The company has a market capitalization of $512.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.78. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 142,381 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,123,386.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 88.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 114,001 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 539.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 246.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 2,885,082 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

