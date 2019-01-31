YouGov (YOU) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of LON YOU opened at GBX 437.50 ($5.72) on Thursday. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 245.01 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

Get YouGov alerts:

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.