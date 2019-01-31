YouGov (YOU) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.
Shares of LON YOU opened at GBX 437.50 ($5.72) on Thursday. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 245.01 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).
YouGov Company Profile
