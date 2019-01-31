Ycg LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Ycg LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. TD Ameritrade makes up 0.5% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. FMR LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,201,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 74.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 45.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 50.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,238,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,250,000 after acquiring an additional 753,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 700,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

AMTD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,726. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 31.17%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

