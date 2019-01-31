Yandex (YNDX) and Sabre (SABR) Financial Analysis

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yandex and Sabre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $1.63 billion 6.79 $152.40 million $0.81 41.72 Sabre $3.60 billion 1.77 $242.53 million $1.30 17.76

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Yandex. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 37.72% 12.70% 9.71% Sabre 8.76% 45.54% 6.64%

Dividends

Sabre pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Yandex does not pay a dividend. Sabre pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yandex and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sabre 1 3 3 0 2.29

Yandex presently has a consensus target price of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.89%. Sabre has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Yandex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than Sabre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Yandex has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yandex beats Sabre on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a tour aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to adapt their android phones to fit their style and fill it with content from all over the Internet. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. This segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. Sabre Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

