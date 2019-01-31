XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.59 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. XYO has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $22,634.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, KuCoin and LATOKEN. In the last week, XYO has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.84 or 0.10695019 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00027082 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001492 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,579,903,500 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, DEx.top, YoBit, KuCoin, DDEX, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.