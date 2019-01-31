Xylem (XYL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.Xylem also updated its guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.64.

XYL traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.26. 1,672,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,757. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

