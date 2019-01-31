Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $130.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $202.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $10,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 491.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $104,737,000 after acquiring an additional 520,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $783,282,000 after acquiring an additional 441,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,850,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,251,608,000 after acquiring an additional 431,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,012 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 289,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

