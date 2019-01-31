Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock to $96.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 24,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 272,938 shares.The stock last traded at $85.77 and had previously closed at $86.78.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WWD. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $162,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $18,493,628.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $243,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $18,466,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,625 shares of company stock worth $1,942,411. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,844,000 after buying an additional 129,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,523,000 after buying an additional 93,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,523,000 after buying an additional 93,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,738,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,962,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/woodward-inc-common-stock-wwd-sees-large-volume-increase-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.