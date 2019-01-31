William Blair Weighs in on Gardner Denver Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (GDI)

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gardner Denver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Gardner Denver’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

GDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Gardner Denver from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Gardner Denver stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 246.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,125,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after buying an additional 112,984 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 998,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 14.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 97.4% during the third quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 70,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

