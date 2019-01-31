William Blair Comments on AbbVie Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. William Blair analyst Y. Xu expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

ABBV stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.27%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after purchasing an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after purchasing an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,879,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,907,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,440 shares of company stock worth $24,029,804 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.