Widecells Group (WDC) Trading 13.2% Higher

Widecells Group PLC (LON:WDC) traded up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 3,080,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Widecells Group Company Profile (LON:WDC)

WideCells Group PLC operates as an integrated stem cell support services company worldwide. It operates through three divisions: CellPlan, WideCells, and WideAcademy. The CellPlan division provides insurance products and finance solutions for the cord blood stem cell transplantation. The WideCells division offers collection, stem cell retrieval, processing, and storage services of umbilical cord blood and tissue, adipose tissue, and dental pulp under the BabyCells brand Portugal.

