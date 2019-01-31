Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.42 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 15,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,326. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

