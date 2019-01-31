Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $1,665,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 516.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 390,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 85,428 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,038,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,272,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,655,359.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $62,469.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,064,120 shares of company stock valued at $140,361,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,078. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $151.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

