Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,810 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 523.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 807,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,784. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

