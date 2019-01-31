Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gentex (GNTX)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
GNTX traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 5,593,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,003. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $25.41.
In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,558.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gentex
Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
Featured Story: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.