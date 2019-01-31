Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gentex (GNTX)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 5,593,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,003. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.41 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,558.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.