Weatherford International (WFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.28. Weatherford International has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $4.15.

WFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

