Wayfair (W) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $117.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wayfair to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.35.

Shares of W stock opened at $107.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total transaction of $25,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,739 in the last three months. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $103,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $150,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

