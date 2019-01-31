Waste Management (WM) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.69

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.69 and last traded at $95.86, with a volume of 73370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.94.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Get Waste Management alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $765,381.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,972 shares of company stock worth $3,004,338. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 72,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Waste Management by 995.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/waste-management-wm-sets-new-1-year-high-at-95-69.html.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.