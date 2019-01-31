Warpaint London (W7L) Trading Down 11.9%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L)’s share price dropped 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.18 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75.20 ($0.98). Approximately 131,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 58,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.40 ($1.12).
About Warpaint London (LON:W7L)
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.
