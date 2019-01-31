Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 355,596 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 110,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 161,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 74,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. 514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,916. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

