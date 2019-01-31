Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,134 VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF (BIV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,471. VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $82.69.
VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
