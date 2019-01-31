Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,471. VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,134 VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF (BIV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/waller-financial-planning-group-inc-purchases-shares-of-9134-vanguard-bd-ix-vanguard-it-bd-etf-biv.html.

VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD BD IX/VANGUARD IT BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.