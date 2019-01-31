Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,214,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 971% from the previous session’s volume of 580,224 shares.The stock last traded at $11.12 and had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VYGR. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The company has a market cap of $350.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.73.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 648.40% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

