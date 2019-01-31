VMware, Inc. (VMW) Holdings Lowered by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in VMware were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 91,312 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,799 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $191,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.73, for a total transaction of $1,774,346.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,334,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 36,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $5,408,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,923 shares of company stock worth $24,409,673 in the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,124. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $169.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

