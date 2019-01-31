Viewray Inc (VRAY) Receives $13.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. BidaskClub cut Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Viewray in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $388,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Viewray by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viewray by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Viewray by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Viewray by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,011,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,417 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,788. Viewray has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $662.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

