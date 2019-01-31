Versum Materials (VSM) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Dividend Announcement

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) rose 0.5% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $36.84. Approximately 1,090,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 790,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 11th. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

VSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Versum Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 185.48% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Versum Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $668,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,994.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Riordan purchased 6,000 shares of Versum Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $174,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,745.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $989,765. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Versum Materials by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Versum Materials by 2,469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versum Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VSM)

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

