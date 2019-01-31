Veritex (VBTX) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) received a $31.00 price target from investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veritex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $587.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $96,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

