Vector Group (VGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Vector Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of VGR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,102. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Howard M. Lorber sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $9,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $9,945,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,872,029 shares of company stock valued at $51,288,002. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.