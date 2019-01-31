Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Moody’s worth $47,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Moody’s by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Moody’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,997. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

