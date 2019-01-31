Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Brink’s (BCO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,450 shares during the quarter. Brink’s makes up 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 3.18% of Brink’s worth $104,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. FMR LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 228,626 shares during the period. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Brink’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,811,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,333,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Brink’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 540,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

