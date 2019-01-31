Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $67.46 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,865 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 391,805 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Electronic Arts worth $67,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,697,249 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,168,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,323,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666,061 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $441,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,742 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,023,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,348,145 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $282,921,000 after purchasing an additional 519,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $759,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $99,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $672,734.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $3,459,003. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Electronic Arts to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

EA stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.04. 93,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,010. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

