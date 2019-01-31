Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Stake Decreased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $35,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 33.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,659,000 after purchasing an additional 661,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 33.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,659,000 after acquiring an additional 661,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,804 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 146,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 9,878.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 662,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after acquiring an additional 655,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.62 and a beta of 0.95. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNS. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Varonis Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

